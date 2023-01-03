Russia has ground-, air-, sea-based nuclear weapon carriers in Crimea – Ukrainian intel

Russia currently has ground-, air-, and sea-based carriers of nuclear munitions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, told Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine’s military intelligence monitors the movement of Russia’s nuclear weapons, particularly, of the tactical level ones.

“Military intelligence sees that ground-based, air-based and sea-based nuclear munition carriers are currently stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea. We are talking about ships, submarines, aircraft, and ground-based complexes that can strike with nuclear munitions. Potentially, Russia has such an opportunity,” Cherniak said.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Crimea, Nuclear weapons