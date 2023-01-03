Russia has ground-, air-, sea-based nuclear weapon carriers in Crimea – Ukrainian intel

Russia currently has ground-, air-, and sea-based carriers of nuclear munitions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, told Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine’s military intelligence monitors the movement of Russia’s nuclear weapons, particularly, of the tactical level ones.

“Military intelligence sees that ground-based, air-based and sea-based nuclear munition carriers are currently stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea. We are talking about ships, submarines, aircraft, and ground-based complexes that can strike with nuclear munitions. Potentially, Russia has such an opportunity,” Cherniak said.

