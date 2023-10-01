Ukrainian missile attack sparks fire at warehouse in occupied Crimea

In Dzhankoi (occupied Crimea, southern Ukraine), a warehouse caught fire after the alleged Ukrainian missile attack, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

According to the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, the wreckage of a downed missile hit a warehouse in Dzhankoi on 1 October.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russia’s air defense took down two Ukrainian Hrim-2 operational-tactical missiles near occupied Dzhankoi on 1 October at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, a photo showing smoke after an alleged explosion at a warehouse in Dzhankoi was shared online on Crimean Telegram channels. Dzhankoi is an important logistics hub of the Russian army in the northern part of occupied Crimea.

Regular strikes by Ukrainian missiles and kamikaze drones against Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea have reduced the combat potential of the Russian Navy and the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to repel Ukrainian attacks on military targets in the occupied peninsula.

On 13 September, Ukrainian missiles struck dry docks at the Sevastopol naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea. Open-source evidence (photos, satellite images, and a video) indicated the Ukrainian attack most likely destroyed a Ropucha-class landing ship, Minsk, and severely damaged a KILO-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don. The warship and submarine were hit while undergoing maintenance in the dry docks.

On 14 September, Ukrainian maritime kamikaze drones attacked Samum hovercraft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Following the loss of several naval vessels to Ukrainian strikes within just one week, the Russians have relocated three large landing ships from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, spokesman of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said during the Ukrainian telethon.

On 14 September, Ukraine used a combination of aerial kamikaze drones and Ukrainian-made Neptune cruise missiles to target the best Russian air defense system (S-400 Triumf) near Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The satellite image published by Radio Svoboda showed that Ukraine may have destroyed a launcher and radar of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile complex.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence, the attacks on the Russian air defense systems in western Crimea degraded Russian air defense capabilities. Such attacks hamper the Russian ability to monitor its airspace and protect military bases in occupied Crimea.

On 20 September, Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine). Satellite images from Planet Labs showed that at least one building on the territory of the Russian military base was damaged, and part of it was destroyed due to the explosions in the area.

On 21 September, Ukraine conducted a coordinated drone and missile attack on the military airfield in occupied Saky (Crimea). First, Ukrainian kamikaze drones overwhelmed the Russian air defense system, and then Ukrainian-made Neptun missiles were launched to hit targets at the airfield.

On 22 September, Ukraine launched a complex operation to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in occupied Sevastopol (Crimea). Ukraine likely used British Storm Shadow missiles to strike one of the most protected military targets in occupied Crimea during the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command meeting.

In the operation codenamed Crab Trap, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) passed intelligence to the Air Force of Ukraine for strikes. According to SOF, at least 34 Russian officers were killed during the attack on the Russian Navy’s headquarters, with Russian top generals among them.

