Türkiye’s drone company Baykar invests $100 million in defense projects in Ukraine

Türkiye’s drone company Baykar which delivered 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine in 2022 and received vast support among Ukrainians, has announced it has invested $100 million in three defense projects in Ukraine.

The investments will fund a drone construction plant, a service center, and an office of the company, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said during the military industry forum, UkrInform reports.

According to Baykar’s CEO, the construction of the plant has already started and will be finished in 1.5 years. “The cooperation is ongoing,” he said.

Bayraktar pointed out challenges the company has faced in Ukraine – building up a supply chain, finding workers for the plant, and adapting to the country’s legislation.

The CEO added that the ongoing war with Russia became the war of unmanned aerial vehicles in which Ukraine has advantages due to various types of devices used on the battlefield.