Baykar plans to produce unmanned fighter Kizilelma in Ukraine ~~

Baykar plans to produce unmanned fighter Bayraktar Kizilelma, Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akıncı strike drones in Ukraine. Haluk Bayraktar, company’s CEO said this during the interview with Come Back Alive Foundation.

“We see Ukraine as our strategic partner. So we have long-term plans on the projects with Ukraine and we’ve had a lot of projects, actually, and we as Baykar embarked on building a factory in Ukraine, a research center and manufacturing excellence center where we wanted to build all the systems. Not just the fuselage, but the electronics, the software, everything we do here. We had that vision. In that regard we have our investment plans moving ahead right now, and so for these agreements, we are in the project planning phase. Soon we want to start on the real, physical investment as well. We already have a structure — we have a company in Ukraine,” Bayraktar explained.