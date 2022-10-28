Turkey’s Baykar to complete plant in Ukraine in two years – Reuters citing CEO

Ukrainian Navy's Bayraktar TB2 UCAV.

The Turkish defense company Baykar is planning to complete the construction of its manufacturing plant in Ukraine in two years, its chief executive Haluk Bayraktar said on 27 October, Reuters reported.

The company’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles supplied to Ukraine were instrumental in Ukraine’s defense against Russian armor and anti-aircraft systems at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.