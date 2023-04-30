Ukraine signs three new contracts with Baykar, manufacturer of Bayraktar drones – Minister

Baykar Makina CEO Haluk Bayraktar (second from the left), and minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn (second from the right) at Teknofest 2023. istanbul, 29 April 2023. Photo: source.

On 29 April, Ukraine signed three new contracts with Baykar, a Turkish drone manufacturer, at the Teknofest 2023 international aviation technology exhibition in Istanbul, according to Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Kamyshev.

“There is an important result – three new agreements with the Turkish manufacturer Baykar for Ukrainian producers. Of course, I won’t tell you the details, but I can assure you that these contracts provide our country with export revenues and new-generation weapons,” he wrote on Telegram on 30 April.

The Ministry said that two Ukrainian companies were signatories on the Ukrainian side, not disclosing their names.

“The Ministry of Strategic Industries is ready to help resolve all difficulties and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks to further expand cooperation with Baykar Avia Ventures. Ukrainian enterprises need this cooperation today as an opportunity to further increase capacity and produce critical equipment for our army,” Kamyshin added.

Last year, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye announced that Baykar was planning to build a plant in Ukraine and had already purchased a land plot for this purpose. Despite the ongoing war, Baykar continues to pursue its plans to build a plant in Ukraine.

In 2022, Baykar tested a jet-powered drone called Bayraktar Kızılelma with Ukrainian engines. Another drone produced by the company, Bayraktar Akıncı, has a Ukrainian turboprop engine.

