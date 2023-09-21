Ukrainian attack damages Russian military base in Crimea, satellite images confirm

Radio Liberty released satellite images showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea on 20 September.

The latest satellite images from Planet Labs published on 21 September show that at least one building on the territory of the Russian military base was damaged, and part of it was destroyed due to the explosions in the area on 20 September.

According to a map of the Russian military infrastructure in occupied Verkhniosadove published by Radio Liberty, the 744th Communications Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command is located there.

On 20 September, the occupation administration of Sevastopol (Crimea, southern Ukraine) reported that Russian air defense had allegedly shot down Ukrainian kamikaze drones in Verkhniosadove and Kacha near Sevastopol, which caused a fire.

Later, the Russian-installed head of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced that a Ukrainian missile attack had been repelled.

