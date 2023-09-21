Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian attack damages Russian military base in Crimea, satellite images confirm

Ukraine targeted Russian Black Sea Fleet communications center in occupied Crimea, satellite images show the scale of damage.
bySerge Havrylets
21/09/2023
Verkhniosadove
Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine). Map by Deep State.
Radio Liberty released satellite images showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea on 20 September.

The latest satellite images from Planet Labs published on 21 September show that at least one building on the territory of the Russian military base was damaged, and part of it was destroyed due to the explosions in the area on 20 September.

Verkhniosadove
The aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the 744th Communications Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command in occupied Crimea.
Satellite image by Planet Labs via Radio Liberty.

According to a map of the Russian military infrastructure in occupied Verkhniosadove published by Radio Liberty, the 744th Communications Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Command is located there.

On 20 September, the occupation administration of Sevastopol (Crimea, southern Ukraine) reported that Russian air defense had allegedly shot down Ukrainian kamikaze drones in Verkhniosadove and Kacha near Sevastopol, which caused a fire.

Later, the Russian-installed head of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced that a Ukrainian missile attack had been repelled.

Related:

