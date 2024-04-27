Eng
Esp

Ukrainian forces repel seven Russian attacks near Krynky and in the Orikhiv sector in southern Ukraine

In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by Russian forces on the left bank of the Dnipro near Krynok and three in the Orikhiv sector – near Staromayorske and Robotyno.
byBenjamin Looijen
27/04/2024
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: 25th Brigade via General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via 25th Brigade via General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian army has repelled four attacks by Russian forces on the left bank of the Dnipro near Krynky and three in the Orikhiv sector – near Staromayorske and Robotyno.

“In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants carried out 3 attacks. 2 near Staromayorske and 1 near Robotyne. They were unsuccessful,” the statement said.

Robotyne, map provided by Deepstate.
On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast, Russian forces launched four unsuccessful assaults in the area of Krynky. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions.

Krynky, map provided by Deepstate.
”Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions,” the statement noted.

The Southern Defense Forces noted that the Russian army is using artillery fire, air strikes, a large number of attack drones of various types, and constant aerial reconnaissance. There were 171 flights of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

During the combat day, Russian forces launched four air strikes using two guided bombs and about two dozen unguided missiles in the Orikhiv direction.

As reported by Ukrinform, 94 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces took place in different frontline areas over the past day.

