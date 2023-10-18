Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian missiles target Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv in morning attacks, killing at least three

byYuri Zoria
18/10/2023
Detached homes in Dnipro City’s Obukhivka damaged by a Russian missile strike on 18 October. Photo: Telegram/МВС України
Russia attacked the Ukrainian regional capitals of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv in the early hours of 18 October and later in the morning and before noon, killing at least three civilians.

First, Russians targeted Zaporizhzhia with six missiles, hitting a multi-storey apartment building and killing two. Then, several missiles hit both Dnipro City and Zaporizhzhia, killing a woman in Dnipro’s suburb. Later, a missile hit Kharkiv. 

Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko reported that six Russian missiles hit the regional capital between 01:33 and 01:48 a.m. One of those hit a residential muti-storey building in central Zaporizhzhia. Malashko said the strike killed two civilians, injured three more, and three other people were missing. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the attack destroyed eight apartments in a five-storey building.

Residential house in Zaporizhzhia hit by a Russian missile in the early hours of 18 October. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy Official

At about 09:45, air raid alerts were announced in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Minutes later, explosions rocked both Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro. Pro-Ukrainian war monitoring Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter reported the launches of four Iskander missiles from the area of Dzhankoi airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Dnipro

Explosions in Dnipro City occurred at about 09:45 and 09:47. Later, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said the Russians targeted a one-family-home neighborhood. 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak reported that the Russian attack killed one and injured three more civilians in a Dnipro suburb, while six homes were damaged there.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs updated that a 31-year-old woman was killed, four other people were injured in the attack. According to the Ministry, the attack destroyed one home and damaged 21 more.

Later, the President Office Head Andrii Yermak published photos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro, saying that the missile strike targeted Obukhivka, a settlement adjacent to Dnipro in the west.

A house in Dnipro City’s suburb of Obukhivka, damaged by a Russian missile sttrike on the morning of 18 October 2023. Photo: Telegram/Andrii Yermak

Kharkiv

At about 11:45, an explosion rocked the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which triggered an air alarm. Kharkiv Oblast Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said Russians targeted the city.

The lack of time to announce an air alert in advance shows that Russia has probably used higher-speed ballistic missiles, launching them from Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Kharkiv Oblast from the north. Similar attacks occur regularly, with only a few minutes between the missile launches and hits.

There were no official reports about casualties in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Oleh Terekhov reported “certain issues” with the power supply, assuring that relevant services were working on the restoration of the electricity supply after a hit in Kharkiv’s Industrial district.

