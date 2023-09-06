Ukraine downs all eight Russian missiles, 15 of 25 drone during night attack

Overnight into 6 September 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles, and one-way attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 23 of 33 enemy air targets, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Local authorities say the missiles targeted Kyiv, while the drones Odesa Oblast’s Izmail district, where a worker of an agricultural enterprise was killed in the attack.

Air attack

The Air Force says the attack comprised the following air assets:

7 air-launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 type missiles, launched from 9 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Engels airbase area;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

25 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast and south (Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Crimea’s Chauda).

According to the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups, and other means of destruction were involved in repelling the air attack, which resulted in shooting down all eight missiles and 15 of the 25 Shaheds.

Odesa

Early on 6 September, the Russian army attacked Ukraine’s southwesternmost Izmail district of Odesa Oblast with one-way attack drones for almost three hours, according to Oleh Kiper, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head.

He says the attack killed one person, an employee of an agricultural enterprise, who was seriously injured and died in hospital.

Kiper also noted that destruction and fires were recorded in several settlements in the Danube River area. Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities were damaged: grain elevators, administrative buildings, and agricultural enterprises.

According to the public broadcaster Suspilne, an air raid alert was declared in Odesa Oblast at 00:34 at night. At 00:36, the Air Force reported a drone attack threat, and at 00:44, a Shahed UAV was reported moving towards Odesa Oblast’s south.

Kyiv

The air alert in Kyiv city and oblast was announced at 04:43. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the first explosions and air defense activity in the capital around six in the morning.

At 6:39, the Administration provided more details on the attack: according to preliminary data, Russian Tu-95MS strategic aircraft launched air-based Kh-101/555/55 type cruise missiles from Saratov Oblast.

“At the same time, missiles of another type, probably ballistic missiles, were launched at Kyiv. All enemy targets moving toward the capital were destroyed by air defense forces and means. As of this minute, there are no casualties or damage in Kyiv,” the Administration wrote.

Later Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported that firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out on the premises of a commercial enterprise where the wreckage of a downed missile crashed. There were no casualties, according to the Service.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Ruslan Kravchenko said that no damage to critical or residential infrastructure was recorded, and there were no casualties. As of 8:30, the falling debris caused grass fires in several settlements.

According to Kravchenko, the fallen debris caused a fire near a commercial establishment in one of the communities, destroying a truck and an excavator, and partially damaging the buildings of the retail outlet.

Read also: