Ukrainian army confirms it hit Russian missile carrier in occupied Crimea￼

On 6 November, the Department for Strategic Communications of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (StratCom) confirmed that the Russian Navy’s Askold small missile carrier sustained damage during a Ukrainian strike at a shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea on 4 November.

“Confirmed. The Russian Askold missile carrier, the newest Karakurt-class ship with stealth technology, was damaged in a [Ukrainian Armed Forces] strike on the naval and port infrastructure of the Zalyv shipyard in temporarily occupied Crimea,” Stratcom’s Facebook post reads. The report says that “according to available information,” the ship has suffered significant damage and may not be repairable. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine reiterate that Crimea is Ukraine. And the Russians will not hide anywhere,” StratCom wrote. Also, CCTV footage emerged on social media showing the missile attack on the Kerch shipyard on 4 November as at least three missiles hit the shipyard and the Askold docked there: A video reportedly captures the moment a missile struck the modern Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier Askold on 4 November.

Ukraine conducted a series of strikes on a shipyard located in the occupied Crimea’s Kerch, Stratcom reported on 4 November.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the strike, claiming to have intercepted 13 of 15 cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said the damaged ship was the Russian Navy’s Askold .

Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, indicated the possibility of SCALP missiles being used in a Telegram post after the strike.

The Askold is the Russian Navy’s small missile carrier that entered service in 2021. With an approximate displacement of 870 tons, a length measuring 67 meters, and an estimated top speed of 30 knots, the ship boasted an impressive armament, including an artillery mount, air defense systems, and eight Kalibr anti-ship missile launchers. It was manned by a crew of approximately 39 sailors.

