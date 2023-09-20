Intelligence: Two aircraft, one helicopter damaged in sabotage attack on Russian air base

Two aircraft and one helicopter were damaged by “unknown saboteurs” at the Chkalovsky air base in Moscow Oblast on 18 September, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on 20 September.

According to Ukrainian intelligence’s report, a group from Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing an alleged sabotage incident that damaged two aircraft and a helicopter at the Chkalovsky military air base near Moscow on 18 September.

The event caused significant alarm in top military circles, as the air base houses Russia’s government planes and reconnaissance aircraft. Unknown individuals were said to have planted explosives at the tightly guarded airbase, detonating them near an AN-148 and an IL-20 surveillance plane, both part of the 354th Special Purpose Aviation Regiment. Also damaged was an MI-28N attack helicopter, which had been used for shooting down drones above Moscow Oblast.

The damage to the aircraft is expected to prevent any quick recovery or repair. The helicopter’s tail section was impacted in the blast. Another nearby AN-148 sustained minor damage, the report said.

“The prosecuting authorities of the Russian Federation are taking measures to find the saboteurs and restrict the spread of information about the incident in local media.” Ukrainian intelligence said.

