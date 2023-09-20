Ukraine attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet command post in Crimea

On 20 September, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet command post near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine), the Department of Strategic Communications of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (Stratcom) reported.

Locals report heavy smoke from a Russian military base in Verkhniosadove near occupied Sevastopol in Crimea (southern Ukraine). 🎥Krymskiy Veter via Telegram pic.twitter.com/YlJI2tmOzH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 20, 2023

“On the morning of 20 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian occupiers near Verkhniosadove near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol,” Stratcom reported.

Today, early in the morning, locals reported an air strike on a Russian military unit near Sevastopol and explosions near the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea, sharing online photos and videos of heavy smoke in those areas. Russian-installed authorities of occupied Sevastopol claimed that the Russian air defense shot down kamikaze drones that attacked the military infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces in Crimea.

Russian Telegram channels also published photos of a smoke screen in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol and Inkerman this morning.

Ukraine uses kamikaze drones and missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea almost every week. Last week, a Ukrainian missile attack on the dry docks in Sevastopol severely damaged the Russian landing ship Minsk and submarine Rostov-on-Don.

