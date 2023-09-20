Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet command post in Crimea

Ukraine continues to attack Russian military bases in occupied Crimea.
bySerge Havrylets
20/09/2023
1 minute read
Crimea
Thick smoke over a Russian military base in occupied Crimea. Credit: Krymskiy Veter via Telegram.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 20 September, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet command post near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine), the Department of Strategic Communications of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (Stratcom) reported.

“On the morning of 20 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian occupiers near Verkhniosadove near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol,” Stratcom reported.

Today, early in the morning, locals reported an air strike on a Russian military unit near Sevastopol and explosions near the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea, sharing online photos and videos of heavy smoke in those areas. Russian-installed authorities of occupied Sevastopol claimed that the Russian air defense shot down kamikaze drones that attacked the military infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces in Crimea.

Russian Telegram channels also published photos of a smoke screen in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol and Inkerman this morning.

Weekly Frontline Update: Ukrainian counteroffensive is gaining momentum

Ukraine uses kamikaze drones and missiles to attack Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea almost every week. Last week, a Ukrainian missile attack on the dry docks in Sevastopol severely damaged the Russian landing ship Minsk and submarine Rostov-on-Don.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts