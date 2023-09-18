Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Building of occupation administration in Donetsk reportedly attacked

A powerful explosion was reported in the administration building of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in the center of Russian-occupied Donetsk.
byIryna Voichuk
18/09/2023
1 minute read
Screenshot from the video
On 18 September, several explosions were heard in Ukraine’s city of Donetsk, occupied by Russia since 2014, a Russian propaganda media outlet Ria Novosti reported.

According to Ria Novosti, the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic administration building was attacked.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the occupation authority in Donetsk Oblast, claimed that the Ukrainian army attacked the center of Donetsk, allegedly damaging civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties due to the strike, Pushilin added.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack.

