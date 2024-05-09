Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Donetsk Oblast chief: Russia will push into central Ukraine if it captures Chasiv Yar

Vadym Filashkin, Donetsk Oblast chief, warns that capturing Chasiv Yar could enable Russian forces to advance further into central Ukraine, with Ukraine doing everything possible to prevent the fall of the city.
byYuri Zoria
09/05/2024
2 minute read
Vadym Filashkin. Photo: Sky News
Donetsk Oblast chief: Russia will push into central Ukraine if it captures Chasiv Yar

Speaking to Sky News, Donetsk Oblast chief Vadym Filashkin warned that if Russian forces capture Chasiv Yar and the wider Donbas Oblast in eastern Ukraine, would push into the heart of Ukraine, so Ukrainian soldiers will do “everything possible – and impossible” to push the invaders back.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russian military leadership aimed to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, Russia’s Victory Day, due to its strategic hilltop location offering defensive advantages from the east and south, but they failed; seizing it would threaten major cities like Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Kramatorsk. Previously, Vadym Skibitskyi from the Defence Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate warned that its capture could still occur eventually.

Chasiv Yar on the map of eastern and central Ukraine. Map: Liveuamap

Filashkin reported that Russian troops were attempting to penetrate eastern Ukraine’s defenses, firing between 1,500 to 2,500 artillery rounds and conducting airstrikes daily in the region.

Situation around Chasiv Yar as of 9 May 2024. Map: Deepstatemap

He highlighted the strategic risk of the Donbas region falling under Russian control, stating it could lead to further advances into central regions:

The enemy will move onwards. If, God forbid, this happens, the enemy will advance further into the central territory of our country,” he said.

Emphasizing determination, he asserted,

“We will do everything possible – and impossible – to hold the enemy here in the Donetsk region and restore the borders to those of 1991.”

Ukraine’s 1991 borders are internationally recognized. However, Russia, which occupied parts of Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014 and four other regions in 2022, is consistently trying to change Ukraine’s official borders. This effort aims to coerce international recognition of its territorial acquisitions represents the first such landgrab attempt since World War II.

Sky News reported that at Chasiv Yar, the commander of a small Ukrainian drone team from the 22nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known by the callsign “Steve,” noted Russian attacks have intensified weekly over the past three to four months. He attributed this escalation to Moscow capitalizing on delays in Western weapons resupplying Ukrainian positions.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts