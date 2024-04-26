Eng
British Defense Ministry: Russia accelerates advance west from Avdiivka

Despite heavy losses, they’ve shelled Ukrainian positions & seized small towns. Formed narrow corridor to reach Ocheretyne, 15km north of Avdiivka.
byMaria Tril
26/04/2024
1 minute read
ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian defenders. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
The British Defense Ministry reported on 26 April that the advance of Russian forces west of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Oblast has accelerated over the past week.

British intelligence claims that despite constant high losses, there is a high probability that the Russian Armed Forces are capable of continuously shelling Ukrainian positions in this area and have taken control of several small settlements.

According to the British Ministry, the Russian army’s ground forces have created a narrow passage into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne, located about 15 kilometers north of Avdiivka.

Since mid-February 2024, when Russian forces took control of Avdiivka, intelligence added that this area has remained one of the main directions of Russian operations. After capturing Avdiivka, Russian forces continued to advance westward from the city while simultaneously increasing pressure on the Bakhmut direction, where the epicenter of Russian military efforts was Chasiv Yar.

The Institute for the Study of War reported on 25 April that Russian forces are likely attempting to capture as much territory as possible before the arrival of US security assistance “significantly improves” Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the coming weeks.

