Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

AP: US to help Ukraine develop new strategies for more effective Abrams tank use amid Russian drone threat

The US defense official anonymously revealed that Ukraine used the tanks in a limited capacity and did not integrate taught tactics into its operations after training in Germany.
byVira Kravchuk
26/04/2024
3 minute read
An M1A1 Abrams tank.
An M1A1 Abrams tank. Credit: US Army National Guard
AP: US to help Ukraine develop new strategies for more effective Abrams tank use amid Russian drone threat

Ukraine temporarily withdrew the US-provided Abrams M1A1 battle tanks from active combat against Russia, two US military officials told The Associated Press (AP).

AP reports that the US agreed to provide Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks in January 2023, following a persistent campaign by Kyiv asserting that the $10 million-per-unit tanks were vital for breaching Russian defensive lines. 

However, the battlefield dynamics have changed considerably since then, partly due to the significant presence of Russian surveillance and hunter-killer drones, which made it challenging for Ukraine to protect the tanks from being quickly detected and targeted, according to AP. Ukraine has already lost five of the 31 Abrams tanks to Russian assaults during Ukraine’s recent withdrawal from Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine.

A senior defense official, speaking anonymously, told AP that the widespread use of drones on the Ukrainian battlefield made it nearly impossible to traverse open ground without the risk of being detected.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Adm. Christopher Grady and another defense official, who also confirmed the information on the condition of anonymity, stated that Ukraine sidelined the tanks from the front lines for the time being. They added that the US will collaborate with the Ukrainians to develop new strategies.

“We’ll work with our Ukrainian partners and other partners on the ground to help them think through how they might use that, in that kind of changed environment now, where everything is seen immediately,” Grady told AP. 

One of the US defense officials also said that Ukrainians have not adopted tactics that could have made the Abrams tanks more effective.

After the US announced it would provide the tanks in January 2023, Ukrainian troops were trained at Grafenwoehr Army base in Germany on how to maintain, operate, and use them in combined arms warfare. This approach coordinated tank movements with other military assets such as infantry, artillery, and air support. 

However, despite the training, Ukraine used the tanks in a limited capacity and did not integrate combined arms warfare into its operations, the defense official said to AP.

US military aid to Ukraine

In October 2023, the US delivered 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as a part of a broader support package that included up to $200 million in additional military aid. These tanks were accompanied by Ukrainian troops who received training in Germany, along with necessary ammunition and spare parts.

In April 2024, The US also announced to supply Ukraine with a significant number of long-range ATACMS missiles that will help Ukrainian forces attack Russian supply lines and airfields in deep rear areas.

The delivery of ATACMS missiles is a part of the new $1 billion military aid package from the US for Ukraine, signed into law by President Biden. This aid includes various defense equipment, such as air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and airfield support. 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts