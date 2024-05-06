Ukrainian PM warns of ‘third world war’ if Russia prevails

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that if Ukraine loses the war to Russia, it would likely target Poland and Baltic countries next, necessitating NATO’s involvement and leading to a “third world war.”

In his interview with Rosemary Barton Live on 3 May, Shmyhal urges the G7 and European Union to work together to protect not only Ukrainians but also democratic values, saying, “We [Ukraine – ed.] protect European values, European borders, and we protect borders of the civilized world.”

Shmyhal’s warning comes a day after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told a Chatham House event that a Russian victory in Ukraine “would be inaugurating a whole era of the decline of democracy and the triumph of authoritarian regimes.”

Ukraine’s Prime Minister also said in the interview that Ukraine is counting on NATO members to decide on the country’s application for membership at the next summit in Washington, D.C. in July.

“Our army works according to the NATO standards,” he said. “We implemented all needed reforms, and now we are a step before invitation.” Ukraine formally applied for NATO membership in September 2022, seven months after Russia’s invasion.

Shmyhal also emphasized that Ukraine is not asking for additional troops from NATO countries right now, but added that for now, Ukraine is asking its partners for military equipment.

