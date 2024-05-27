Germany to allocate additional $65 mn in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Germany plans to provide an additional €60 million ($65 mn) in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

DPA news agency reports that Baerbock made the statement on 27 May at a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

“This humanitarian aid is specifically intended for residents of eastern regions of Ukraine, where there is often a lack of basic necessities,” Baerbock said, according to DPA.

The German minister said that her government is working with international partners to deliver aid to those areas.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Germany has provided more than 1,400 tons of equipment and materials to Ukrainian energy companies to help restore the power grid, the report states.

Read also: