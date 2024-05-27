Eng
Germany to allocate additional $65 mn in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

byMaria Tril
27/05/2024
1 minute read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Germany plans to provide an additional €60 million ($65 mn) in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

DPA news agency reports that Baerbock made the statement on 27 May at a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

“This humanitarian aid is specifically intended for residents of eastern regions of Ukraine, where there is often a lack of basic necessities,” Baerbock said, according to DPA.

The German minister said that her government is working with international partners to deliver aid to those areas.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Germany has provided more than 1,400 tons of equipment and materials to Ukrainian energy companies to help restore the power grid, the report states.

