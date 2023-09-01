General Staff: Ukrainian Army repels Russian attacks in five sectors on eastern front

Russian forces conducted a series of unsuccessful offensives in the Bakhmut, Mariyinka, Avdiyivka, Shakhtarsk, and Kupiansk sectors (eastern Ukraine), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 1 September 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 31 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched four missile strikes and 30 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 32 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Krasnohorivka, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Oleksandropil, Hostre, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka suffered from the Russian artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army conducted unsuccessful offensives near Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes in the areas of Stupochki, Bila Hora, and New York in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Dachne, and Pivdenne.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian army carried out unsuccessful offensives near Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast), according to Ukraine’s General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over ten towns, including Stroyivka, Novomlynsk, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane and Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Sievierne, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian artillery shelled the towns of Keramik, Stepove, Sievierne, Nevelske, and Memryk.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Oblast, according to General Staff. Russian forces launched an air strike in the area of Staromaiorsk in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery shelled the following towns: Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched an air strike in the Malynivka area of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 20 settlements, including Huta-Studenetska and Karpovychi in the Chernihiv Oblast; Vintorivka, Romashkove, Shalyhine, Semeikine, Volfyno, and Volodymyrivka in the Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Karaichne, Khrypuny, and Kolodyazne in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian army shelled over ten settlements in the Kherson Oblast. Zolota Balka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burgunka, Tokarivka, and Yantarne in the Kherson Oblast suffered from the Russian artillery shelling.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes in the areas of Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast. More than ten settlements suffered from intense Russian artillery fire, including Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, and Myrne, Torske, Sviato-Pokrovske, Ivano-Daryivka, Nykiforivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.