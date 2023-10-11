General Staff: Russia suffers heavy losses during massive assault on Avdiyivka

Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks in the Avdiyivka sector in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) within the last 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 11 October 2023.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the Russian army sustained heavy losses over the past 24 hours during its offensive operations, losing 91 armored vehicles and 34 tanks.

Russia's estimated losses on day 595 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to Ukraine's General Staff. pic.twitter.com/9KX5RA6Ddu — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 11, 2023

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched one missile strike and 36 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops used multiple rocket launchers to shell the positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 35 times, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 72 combat engagements (three combat engagements less than yesterday) between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, according to the General Staff. Ukrainian troops repelled ten Russian attacks near Avdiyivka and another eight attacks in the areas east of Stepove and southeast of Sievierne in the Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 6 units of Russian occupiers' armored vehicles in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders hit 2 Russian tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, and 1 armored personnel carrier by ATGMs. 📷https://t.co/0f3teG6Z8Z pic.twitter.com/541SEMJzRq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 11, 2023

The Russian army shelled Avdiyivka using heavy artillery and mortars and launched over ten air strikes in the vicinity of the city.

Soldiers of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy Russian equipment that is approaching Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over the past day, the Russian occupiers suffered heavy losses, 820 people, 34 tanks and 91 armored vehicles.

📹https://t.co/OKXffULauy pic.twitter.com/HFPlS3z37x — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 11, 2023

Most of the people have already left Avdiyivka to escape Russian indiscriminate shelling. The pre-war population of the city was around 32,000 residents. In August 2022, the city’s population was estimated at 2,500 people.

A Russian tank overturns during the attack on Ukrainian positions on the eastern front Nine units of Russian armored vehicles were moving in a convoy from Donetsk City to attack Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast but were blocked by their own tank.

📹https://t.co/PUkoN7XFMA pic.twitter.com/MQD8pqZJZF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 10, 2023

Apart from Avdiyivka, the Russians shelled over ten towns in the Avdiyivka sector of the eastern front, including Keramik, Stepove, Opytne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

Apart from a massive assault on Avdiyivka, Russian forces launched offensive operations in other sectors of the eastern front, the General Staff reported.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka and five attacks near Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Andriyivka, which the Ukrainian Army liberated in September 2023.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks in the vicinities of Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army's 79th Brigade spotted, stopped, and destroyed a Russian tank column that was trying to storm Ukrainian positions near the Donetsk City suburb of Mariinka. 📹 via https://t.co/rV0avhjRi7 pic.twitter.com/Ua8HhkO7J7 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 11, 2023

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), Russia actively used air force, launching ten strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Serebrianske forestry (southwest of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast) and near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Torske, Spirne, Vasiukivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near Makiyivka (Luhansk Oblast) and another four attacks in the area of Torske in the Donetsk Oblast and Serebrianske forestry (Luhansk Oblast).

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian 2C5 Hyacinth self-propelled artillery system in Luhansk Oblast using HIMARS. 📹https://t.co/jabY3bDg2v pic.twitter.com/WEaGRzyxZw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 11, 2023

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in the area south of Zolota Nyva and southeast of Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast). Vuhledar is an important logistics hub that Russian forces have been trying to occupy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At the same time, The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed one area of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, nine artillery systems, and a radar system, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Related: