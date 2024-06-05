Ukraine’s military intelligence conducts large-scale DDoS attacks on state institutions and large companies – media

Ukraine’s military cyber specialists carried out a large-scale DDoS attack that paralyzed the operations of numerous Russian state agencies and private companies, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MOU).

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the work of several state institutions and private companies in Russia has been paralyzed.

The Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor officially stated that the disruptions were caused by a “trunk network failure.” However, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources claim the true reason was a massive DDoS attack conducted by GUR MOU’s cyber experts.

As of 11 am on 5 June, access to e-services on the state services website was lost, as well as services of several ministries: Defense, Finance, Internal Affairs, Justice, Industry and Energy, Information Technologies and Communications, and Emergency Situations.

The Federal Tax Service website and services were blocked.

“Due to a massive DDoS attack on telecom operators, information exchange with foreign economic activity participants is complicated,” according to the Federal Customs Service

The United Aircraft Corporation reported a lack of network access, temporarily paralyzing its operations. Disruptions in the servers of the Russian state cloud storage “Gosoblako” were also recorded.

The source added that the Unified State Register of Civil Acts has not worked for several days in several regions, with Russians complaining about canceled weddings.

Some banks, including Sberbank and Alfabank, were unavailable for services.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the VKontakte network’s work was also disrupted, with several services inaccessible.

Read also: