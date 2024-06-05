Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s military intelligence conducts large-scale DDoS attacks on state institutions and large companies – media

In a sweeping cyberattack, Ukrainian military hackers paralyzed numerous Russian state agencies and companies, media reported.
byMaria Tril
05/06/2024
2 minute read
2022 ukraine state special comms service recorded over 2,000 cyber incidents higher number cyber attacks
In 2022, the Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service recorded over 2,000 cyber incidents and an even higher number of cyber attacks, an illustrative image/ Source: unn.com.ua
Ukraine’s military intelligence conducts large-scale DDoS attacks on state institutions and large companies – media

Ukraine’s military cyber specialists carried out a large-scale DDoS attack that paralyzed the operations of numerous Russian state agencies and private companies, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MOU).

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the work of several state institutions and private companies in Russia has been paralyzed.

The Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor officially stated that the disruptions were caused by a “trunk network failure.” However, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources claim the true reason was a massive DDoS attack conducted by GUR MOU’s cyber experts.

As of 11 am on 5 June, access to e-services on the state services website was lost, as well as services of several ministries: Defense, Finance, Internal Affairs, Justice, Industry and Energy, Information Technologies and Communications, and Emergency Situations.

The Federal Tax Service website and services were blocked.

“Due to a massive DDoS attack on telecom operators, information exchange with foreign economic activity participants is complicated,” according to the Federal Customs Service

The United Aircraft Corporation reported a lack of network access, temporarily paralyzing its operations. Disruptions in the servers of the Russian state cloud storage “Gosoblako” were also recorded.

The source added that the Unified State Register of Civil Acts has not worked for several days in several regions, with Russians complaining about canceled weddings.

Some banks, including Sberbank and Alfabank, were unavailable for services.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, the VKontakte network’s work was also disrupted, with several services inaccessible.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts