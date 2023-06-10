Russian troops hit 11 Ukrainian oblasts over the last 24 hours

A fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv after a drone hit.

Credit: Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to Ukrainian regional military administrations, Russian troops targeted Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, Poltava, Chernnihiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson oblasts with artillery, Iskander-K cruise missiles, and Iranian-made drones over the last 24 hours, UkrInform reported.

On 9 June, a Russian attack killed three civilians and injured 26 in Odesa after pieces of Shahed drones hit a nine-story residential building. In addition, ten people were injured in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi city in Odesa oblast.

Also, Russian troops launched an attack with Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles on Poltava Oblast. Eight houses and four cars were damaged in the strike, but no casualties were reported.

A 55-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during a Russian shelling of a hospital in Huliaipole town.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 30-year-old firefighter was killed, and another 39-year-old emergency service employee was injured during a rescue operation after occupiers launched a drone attack on a local administration building. Also, one civilian was killed in a shelling of a Horokhvatka village.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: attack, attacks, shelling