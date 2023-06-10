Russian troops hit 11 Ukrainian oblasts over the last 24 hours

A fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv after a drone hit.
Credit: Kyiv City Military Administration.
According to Ukrainian regional military administrations, Russian troops targeted Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, Poltava, Chernnihiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson oblasts with artillery, Iskander-K cruise missiles, and Iranian-made drones over the last 24 hours, UkrInform reported.
On 9 June, a Russian attack killed three civilians and injured 26 in Odesa after pieces of Shahed drones hit a nine-story residential building. In addition, ten people were injured in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi city in Odesa oblast.
Also, Russian troops launched an attack with Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles on Poltava Oblast. Eight houses and four cars were damaged in the strike, but no casualties were reported.
A 55-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during a Russian shelling of a hospital in Huliaipole town.
In Kharkiv Oblast, a 30-year-old firefighter was killed, and another 39-year-old emergency service employee was injured during a rescue operation after occupiers launched a drone attack on a local administration building. Also, one civilian was killed in a shelling of a Horokhvatka village.