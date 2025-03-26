Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia attacks Kharkiv and oblast with drones; children among injured

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reports at least 15 explosions in a single evening attack.
byMaria Tril
26/03/2025
2 minute read
kharkiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kharkiv Oblast on 26 March. Credit: Governor Oleh Syniehubov
Russia attacks Kharkiv and oblast with drones; children among injured

On the evening of 26 March, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast, causing significant damage and injuring multiple civilians, including children.

Kharkiv Oblast Govenror Oleh Synehubov reported at least 15 explosions in the regional center. The attack injured three people Kharkiv vity. A 12-year-old girl was among the injured. Synehubov also confirmed fires in warehouse premises in Kyiv District of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov stated that within one hour, Russians struck the city at least 12 times using strike drones. Residential buildings, vehicles, and outbuildings sustained damage. “All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences,” Terekhov said.

In the Zolochiv settlement, the attack resulted in multiple casualties. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition. A 26-year-old man was also injured. Additionally, two women aged 67 and 60 were injured in the same attack.

The attack follows recent drone strikes in the oblast. On 25 March, 14 drones hit an enterprise in Izium. In the night leading to 26 March, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones of various types, with consequences reported in four oblasts.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts