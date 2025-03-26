Russia attacks Kharkiv and oblast with drones; children among injured

On the evening of 26 March, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast, causing significant damage and injuring multiple civilians, including children.

Kharkiv Oblast Govenror Oleh Synehubov reported at least 15 explosions in the regional center. The attack injured three people Kharkiv vity. A 12-year-old girl was among the injured. Synehubov also confirmed fires in warehouse premises in Kyiv District of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov stated that within one hour, Russians struck the city at least 12 times using strike drones. Residential buildings, vehicles, and outbuildings sustained damage. “All relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences,” Terekhov said.

In the Zolochiv settlement, the attack resulted in multiple casualties. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition. A 26-year-old man was also injured. Additionally, two women aged 67 and 60 were injured in the same attack.

The attack follows recent drone strikes in the oblast. On 25 March, 14 drones hit an enterprise in Izium. In the night leading to 26 March, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones of various types, with consequences reported in four oblasts.

Read also: