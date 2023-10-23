Russia attacked Ukraine with 14 drones and one guided missile, one injured

Overnight into October 23rd, Russia attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed UAVs, an X-59 guided missile, and an unidentified UAV. Ukrainian air defence destroyed all air targets.

On the night of October 23rd, Russians fired mortar shells on three border communities in the Sumy Oblast, damaging a private house, according to the Sumy Military Administration.

Overnight into 23 October, Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with drones, regional authority Oleh Kiper said. As per Kiper, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 9 Shahed. The debris damaged the roof of a port infrastructure warehouse building, firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at the site. No one was reported injured.

On the morning of October 23rd, Russians also targeted Dnipro Oblast with the X-59 guided missile, which Ukrainian forces successfully shot down, according to regional authority Serhiy Lysak.

Overnight into 23 October, Khmelnytsky Oblast was attacked by Russians twice, the Oblast State Administration reported. Ukrainian air defence shot down all missiles, there was no damage.

In Kherson Oblast, on the night of October 23rd, Russian troops launched 14 guided missiles at Tyahyntsi, Prydniprovske and Mykilske. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, Suspilne reported.

Yesterday evening, on October 22nd, Russia also shelled and damaged one of DTEK’s (Donbas Fuel and Energy Company) thermal power plants, the company reported.

DTEK did not report any casualties. The company also did not reveal the extent of the damage caused, nor where the power plant is located, presumably for security reasons.

