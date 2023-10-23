Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia attacked Ukraine with 14 drones and one guided missile, one injured

The attacks also damaged one of DTEK’s (Donbas Fuel and Energy Company) thermal power plants, and port infrastructure
byMaria Tril
23/10/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian air defense destroys a Russian missile on the night of October 23. Credit: screenshot from a video of ukraine’s Air Forces
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Overnight into October 23rd, Russia attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed UAVs, an X-59 guided missile, and an unidentified UAV. Ukrainian air defence destroyed all air targets.

On the night of October 23rd, Russians fired mortar shells on three border communities in the Sumy Oblast, damaging a private house, according to the Sumy Military Administration.

Overnight into 23 October, Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with drones, regional authority Oleh Kiper said. As per Kiper, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 9 Shahed. The debris damaged the roof of a port infrastructure warehouse building, firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at the site. No one was reported injured.

On the morning of October 23rd, Russians also targeted Dnipro Oblast with the X-59 guided missile, which Ukrainian forces successfully shot down, according to regional authority Serhiy Lysak.

Overnight into 23 October, Khmelnytsky Oblast was attacked by Russians twice, the Oblast State Administration reported. Ukrainian air defence shot down all missiles, there was no damage.

In Kherson Oblast, on the night of October 23rd, Russian troops launched 14 guided missiles at Tyahyntsi, Prydniprovske and Mykilske. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, Suspilne reported.

Yesterday evening, on October 22nd, Russia also shelled and damaged one of DTEK’s (Donbas Fuel and Energy Company) thermal power plants, the company reported.

DTEK did not report any casualties. The company also did not reveal the extent of the damage caused, nor where the power plant is located, presumably for security reasons.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts