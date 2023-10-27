Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia attacked the village in Kherson Oblast causing 1 death and the destruction of residential house

The centre of Kherson also came under Russian artillery fire on 27 Oct. As a result, a 36-year-old man was injured
byMaria Tril
27/10/2023
1 minute read
A destroyed house in Zelenivka, Kherson Oblast, due to Russian attack. Credit: Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Produkin
On 27 October, Russia attacked the village of Zelenivka, Kherson Oblast, Kherson Oblast head Oleksandr Produkin said.

Russian occupiers hit a residential building in Zelenivka, killing a man in his house.

Another Russian shelling of the centre of Kherson on 27 Oct. resulted in injuring a 36-year-old man. He was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Over the past day, Russia fired 114 rounds at the Kherson Oblast, launching 500 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. According to Produkin, Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region’s settlements; a medical facility, a house of culture, an educational institution and a post office in Beryslav district.

On 27 October, Russian occupiers also shelled the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district, Ihor Klymenko, Ukriane’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said. An 83-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized with a leg injury. The shelling destroyed residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and cars.

According to the minister Klymenko, Russia does not stop attacking coastal communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On the evening of 26 October, the occupants attacked Nikopol and the community of Myrovka.

