Recent Russian missile strikes caused over $ 1 billion in losses to Ukraine’s energy sector

While the energy system currently is working stable, the situation remains complex, the Ukrainian minister says.
byOlena Mukhina
06/05/2024
1 minute read
Russian missile attacks Ukraine's power grid
The destroyed DTEK’s power plant following a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Russia is attacking Ukraine?s energy sector with renewed intensity and alarming accuracy, signaling to Ukrainian officials that Russia is armed with better intelligence and fresh tactics in its campaign to annihilate the country’s power generation capacity. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
The latest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure objects have inflicted over $1 billion in losses to the country’s energy system, said Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

Recently, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with Foreign Policy, said Russian ballistic missile strikes damaged half of Ukraine’s energy system. Despite the attacks, the country continues its military operations, he added. Ukraine has sought emergency assistance from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland to deal with the challenging situation in its energy system.

Herman Halushchenko stressed that the main damage was caused to thermal and hydroelectric generation facilities and electricity transmission systems. At the same time, attacks on various types of energy facilities with drones, ballistic missiles, or artillery by the Russian military continue daily, so the amount of losses is growing too.

“The system is stable today, but the situation is quite complicated,” said the minister, adding that favorable weather conditions were helping to balance the power system with renewable energy.

At the same time, there are power supply restrictions in some regions, including Kharkiv, which suffers from Russian attacks daily. Work is underway in Kharkiv Oblast to stabilize the situation and prepare infrastructure for the autumn and winter, said the Energy Ministry.

