“Russian missiles are increasingly deteriorating and going astray,” Ukraine’s Air Forces in aftermath of Russian morning missile attack

On January 13, Russia unleashed a massive aerial assault on Ukraine, launching an arsenal of 40 missiles and drones. However, a significant portion of these, including advanced aeroballistic and cruise missiles, failed to hit their intended targets.

This highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense strategies and electronic warfare capabilities.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a diverse array of weaponry used in the attack:

– Surface-to-air missiles from Belgorod region in Russia.

– Shahed combat drones originating from the Kursk area.

– Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K jets.

– Numerous cruise missiles dispatched from strategic bombers over the Caspian Sea.

– Additional cruise missiles and guided aviation missiles from various Russian territories.

Eight missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air forces. More than 20 out of 32 listed aerial attack means (those which are not included in the downed statistics), did not reach their targets, due to counteraction by Ukraine’s electronic warfare means.

“Furthermore, the supposedly unparalleled Russian missiles are increasingly deteriorating and going astray!” Air Forces of Ukraine stressed.

However, they added, that this does not mean they are not a threat. “Quite the opposite,” they commented: “Therefore, stay vigilant and do not ignore alarms, especially with the use of ‘ballistics’.”

