Ukraine attacked Russia-occupied Crimea base, wounding 17 Russian troops

The Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom confirmed Ukraine’s Armed Forces attacked an anti-aircraft missile regiment in Russian-occupied Crimea, Suspilne reported.

Earlier, Russian sources reported that during a nighttime missile attack about 17 Russian military personnel were injured.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. near the village of Olenivka in Russia-occupied Crimea.

The report states that the target was a base for an anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian Ministry of Defense. In addition to the wounded troops, 5 vehicles were also damaged in the strike.

Today, on 30 Oct. the Ukrainian Armed Forces StratCom also confirmed the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian S-400 air defence system near Russia-occupied Luhansk on 25 October, Suspilne reported.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, which has not been recognized by most of the international community. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there have been a number of attacks targeting Russian military sites in Crimea. Earlier, Ukrainian officials have stated that Crimea is a legitimate target in the war given its military importance to Russia.

