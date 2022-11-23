Poland asks Germany to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Poland has asked Germany to send the Patriot missile systems offered to Ukraine instead of Poland following Russia’s massive missile strike on 23 November.

“After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to relocate the Patriot batteries offered to Poland to Ukraine and to station them on its western border,” Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter:

Po kolejnych atakach rakietowych 🇷🇺,zwróciłem się do strony 🇩🇪, aby proponowane 🇵🇱 baterie Patriot zostały przekazane na 🇺🇦 i rozstawione przy zachodniej granicy. To pozwoli uchronić 🇺🇦 przed kolejnymi ofiarami i blackoutem i zwiększy bezpieczeństwo przy naszej wschodniej granicy — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) November 23, 2022

The leader of Poland’s ruling party PiS Jaroslaw Kaczynski concurred. In an interview with Polskieradio24, he said that it would be better for Poland’s security if Germany offered Patriot air defense systems not to Poland but to Ukraine.

“The proposal is certainly interesting. I would like to note that I am expressing my personal opinion here, but I believe that it would be best for the security of Poland if the Germans handed over this equipment to the Ukrainians, trained Ukrainian crews, with the condition that the batteries would be deployed in western Ukraine. Then it would allow, perhaps more effectively than with S-300, to shoot down enemy missiles,” Kaczynski said.

On the other hand, he said, it would protect Poland from such events as the one in Przewodów, where a missile fell on the Polish village, killing two, during a Russian missile strike on Ukraine on 15 November.

“At the same time, if the Russians decided to attack us, it would also be a defense for us. I would consider such a decision optimal and showing that the Germans are making a real change of attitude, not a certain act of propaganda,” Kaczynski added.

On 21 November, Germany offered the neighboring country the Raytheon system after a missile fell on Polish territory. The decision was greeted by defense minister Blaszczak, who offered to deploy it to the Polish border with Ukraine.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2022/11/23/russia-launches-massive-missile-attack-on-ukraine-updating/

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: air defense, Poland, Russian missile strikes