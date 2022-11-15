Russian missiles reportedly hit Poland during missile attack on Ukraine

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two, during Russia’s largest-yet missile strike on Ukraine on 15 November, a senior US intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity with AP.

His statement confirmed reports of a correspondent of Polish Radio Zet, who tweeted that two missiles landed in the village of Przewodów in the Lublin province, on the border with Ukraine and hit grain dryers, killing two people. “The police, prosecutor’s office and army are on site,” Mariusz Gierszewski wrote on Twitter.

In the next tweets, he indicated: “Unofficially: military planes were picked up from the airport near Tomaszów Lubelski” and that his sources in the Polish defense sector say that the village of Przewodów was hit by remnants of a Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

At the same time, Radio Lublin reports a different version. The incident in Przewodów occurred at about 15.40 at a place where tractors shed their cargoes. This information was confirmed to the radio station by the local police. According to preliminary findings, a tractor that drove onto the scales suddenly exploded. The radio also reported about the death of two people.

Likely, it is in connection with this incident that Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense, as spokesman of the Polish government Piotr Mueller informed on Twitter.

Premier @MorawieckiM zwołał w trybie pilnym Komitet Rady Ministrów do spraw Bezpieczeństwa Narodowego i spraw Obronnych. — Piotr Müller (@PiotrMuller) November 15, 2022

The meeting will take place at 21:00, according to Mariusz Gierszewski.

Russia’s largest-yet missile strike on Ukraine saw over 90 cruise missiles launched into energy infrastructure objects, 73 of which were shot down. The missiles hit 15 infrastructure objects and power is being shut down in all of Ukraine’s regions.