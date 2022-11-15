Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 73 of over 90 Russian missiles attacking power infrastructure

Ukraine’s Air Command reported that it shot down 73 of over 90 cruise missiles launched by Russia, as well as 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones, during Russia’s most-powerful yet attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

14 Russian Tu-95 jets and ships of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, as well as 10 kamikaze drones, were used in the attack.

Russia launched over 90 missiles: roughly 70 Kh-101/Kh-555 from the north of the Caspian Sea and north Rostov Oblast, as well as some 20 seaborne Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

Russia reportedly hit 15 Ukrainian infrastructure objects in its most massive strike yet on Ukrainian power systems, according to Zelenskyy staffer Tymoshenko.

Image:Suspilne, translated by Euromaidan Press

