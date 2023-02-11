Ukraine shot down 20 of 28 Shahed drones, 61 of 74 cruise missiles on 10 February – General Staff

Ukraine shot down 20 Shahed drones in Russia’s night attacks on critical infrastructure objects in the night attacks of 10 February, the Air Force Command reported.

How the Ukrainian army shoots down Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones Here, a unit of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of Air Command South shoots down another Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the evening of February 10 📽️ Air Command South pic.twitter.com/tmMc09rW3G — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 11, 2023

Overall, according to the General Staff, Russia launched 28 drones and 106 missiles on Ukraine on 10 February in the 14th mass attack on Ukraine’s power system.

74 were cruise missiles; of these, Ukraine shot down 61.

Russia also launched 32 S-300 guided air defense missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine’s air defense can’t destroy these missiles, which fly by a ballistic trajectory.

In January, Russia used an upgraded version of these missiles to attack Kyiv.