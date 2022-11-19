Russia is trying to overwhelm Ukrainian air defence supplies, US official warns – SkyNews

Russia is trying to overwhelm and exhaust Ukrainian air defense supplies by increasing its missile strikes, senior US Pentagon official Colin Kahl told reporters saying that Russia is aiming to dominate the Ukrainian skies by forcing Ukraine to use its much-needed supplies, SkyNews reported.

“We know what the Russian theory of victory is, and we’re committed to making sure that’s not going to work by making sure that the Ukrainians get what they need to keep their air defenses viable,” he said.

