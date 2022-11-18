Russian missile attacks destroy up to 50% of Ukrainian energy system – Ukraine’s PM

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that almost half of Ukrainian energy infrastructure is out of order due to Russian missile strikes.

On November 15 alone, Russia launched around 100 missiles hitting power grids all over the country, Shmyhal says.

Russia continues targeting critical civilian infrastructure cutting millions of Ukrainians off from water supply, electricity and heating in the face of cold winter.

On November 15, the massive wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine killed civilians and significantly damaged Ukrainian energy system. That same day, a stray missile, probably the one launched by Ukrainian air defense, landed in eastern Poland killing 2 people.

Photo by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers

Related: