Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Not random anymore — Russia targets Ukraine’s power and gas by region, Energy Ministry says

After months of trying to disconnect and destabilize Ukraine’s energy system, Russia has changed tactics to target power and gas infrastructure serving specific oblasts rather than attempting to collapse the entire system.
byMaria Tril
20/10/2025
2 minute read
Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
Not random anymore — Russia targets Ukraine’s power and gas by region, Energy Ministry says

Russia has shifted its strategy in attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, now focusing on regional targets rather than attempting to destabilize the entire system, Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said 20 October at the "Energy that Holds Ukraine" forum.

"If earlier the enemy tried to disconnect the system, to unbalance it, then today it concentrates on attacks based on regional principle," Kolisnyk said.

The new approach extends beyond electricity to natural gas distribution. Russia has begun striking facilities that supply specific communities, though the deputy minister declined to name them.

"The enemy started attacking certain objects, I won't name them, on which the distribution of natural gas to a specific settlement depends. They are not strategic, there are bypasses for them, but the enemy is still testing this situation, trying to reduce the capacity of gas transportation to a specific key heating facility or others," Kolisnyk said.

Russia now deploys large numbers of aerial weapons in coordinated waves to overwhelm air defenses, according to the deputy minister. "A whole swarm of UAVs plus various types of missiles go to one specific object. This exhausts air defense, even if the object is designated as a priority. And as a result, we have attacks that damage the energy system," he said.

The shift in tactics aims to gradually render the system unfit for operation rather than destroy it outright, according to Vitaliy Zaychenko, CEO of state grid operator Ukrenergo, who previously described Russia's changed approach to strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts