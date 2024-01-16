Russia launches missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city (VIDEO)

On the evening of 16 January, the Russian army launched missiles at Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine), Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, reported.

Kharkiv is located less than 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border. Russia has been launching ballistic missiles at Kharkiv several times a week for almost two years now, mostly at night. The ballistic missiles that the Russian army launches at Kharkiv from the neighboring Belgorod region in western Russia take only a few minutes to reach the Ukrainian city.

At 9:41 pm, the Ukrainian Air Force warned Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, of a ballistic missile threat. At 9:43 pm, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was under a missile attack and urged Kharkiv residents to take cover.

The Russian army launched missiles at Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine). According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, civilians were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike. 📹UNIAN pic.twitter.com/QigNzlVdrX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 16, 2024

According to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Russia had struck Kharkiv with two S-300 ballistic missiles. Oleh Syniehubov said that 17 people have been reported injured, and two women are in serious condition.

The Russian missile strikes damaged residential buildings in Kharkiv, according to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration.

“A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Another woman has also been seriously wounded. Twelve more people are in light and moderate condition,” the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration reported.

The Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that Russian missiles struck downtown Kharkiv.

“Strikes on the city center. Exactly where there is no military infrastructure and exactly where there are residential buildings. The attack on the center of Kharkiv is purely terrorist in nature. At least ten residential buildings were damaged. The rescuers continue to clear the rubble, which is large,” Ihor Terekhov reported.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is already working at the sites of the attacks, trying to pull people out from under the rubble of residential buildings damaged by Russian missile strikes.

Related: