Germany to help Ukraine restore internet connection in liberated territories through grant program worth over USD 740,000

byOlena Mukhina
07/11/2023
Ukrainian flag raised in Blahodatne, southern Donetsk Oblast, by the soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade. Screenshot from the video published on 11 June 2023.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the German government have announced that Ukrainian telecom operators can take part in a new grant program worth over $740,000 aimed at restoring internet connection in territories liberated from Russian troops.

“We are launching a grant program for Ukrainian telecom companies with the German government. The goal is to restore internet infrastructure in the de-occupied territories so that Ukrainians can communicate with their families, work, and study online,” said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

According to the official, $10,000 assistance would be provided to 70 telecom companies operating in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts.

The funding would cover equipment, electricity, rent, network maintenance, and salary expenses of the companies participating in the grant program.

Earlier, the German government announced it sent 12 armored personnel carriers, two additional radars for the Iris-T air defense systems, reconnaissance drones, satellite communication terminals, trucks, and winter clothing sets to the Ukrainian Army.

Germany provides Ukraine with tanks, APCs, radars, and winter kit

Related:

