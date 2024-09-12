Eng
Germany to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of 2024

As part of the European mission EUMAM Ukraine, the training focuses on modern combat techniques and the operation of advanced military systems provided by Western allies.
byOlena Mukhina
12/09/2024
Ukrainian soldiers drive Soviet-made T-64 tanks in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on 11 August 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia on 11 August acknowledged Ukrainian troops had pierced deep into the Kursk border region in an offensive that a top official in Ukraine said aimed to “destabilise” Russia and “stretch” its forces. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
By the end of 2024, a training center in northern Germany will have prepared 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the Bundeswehr.

Several hundred German soldiers are currently involved in training Ukrainian forces. The exercises take place at Hub North, the largest training center for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. It operates within the framework of the European training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known as EUMAM Ukraine.

The training program is regularly updated and adjusted to the needs of the Ukrainian military. At the center, Ukrainian soldiers are taught combat tactics and how to use and maintain Western military equipment.

It includes German infantry fighting vehicles, Marder 1, and the main battle tank, Leopard 1.

Additionally, in August, Germany began the fourth round of training for Ukrainian troops on the Patriot air defense system, Militarnyi reports.

These systems are being provided to the Ukrainian Air Force as part of military aid from Western countries, including Germany.

After completing their training in Germany, Ukrainian soldiers will be able to operate the Patriots independently, using them to intercept Russian aerial threats such as aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and helicopters.

