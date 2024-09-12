Germany to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of 2024

By the end of 2024, a training center in northern Germany will have prepared 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the Bundeswehr.

Several hundred German soldiers are currently involved in training Ukrainian forces. The exercises take place at Hub North, the largest training center for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. It operates within the framework of the European training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, known as EUMAM Ukraine.

The training program is regularly updated and adjusted to the needs of the Ukrainian military. At the center, Ukrainian soldiers are taught combat tactics and how to use and maintain Western military equipment.

It includes German infantry fighting vehicles, Marder 1, and the main battle tank, Leopard 1.

Additionally, in August, Germany began the fourth round of training for Ukrainian troops on the Patriot air defense system, Militarnyi reports.

These systems are being provided to the Ukrainian Air Force as part of military aid from Western countries, including Germany.

After completing their training in Germany, Ukrainian soldiers will be able to operate the Patriots independently, using them to intercept Russian aerial threats such as aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and helicopters.

