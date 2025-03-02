“We are at a crossroads in history.” Starmer outlines four Ukraine commitments after emergency London summit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that leaders at the London summit have agreed on four key steps to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. He emphasized that these measures will strengthen Ukraine’s position, ensuring it can negotiate from a place of power.

“We are at a crossroads in history today,” Starmer declared at the post-summit press conference. “This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”

The four-point plan consists of:

Providing ongoing military aid to Ukraine and intensifying economic pressure on Russia for as long as the war continues Ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty in peace negotiations, with Ukraine guaranteed a seat at the table Creating European safeguards to prevent any future Russian invasions, should a peace agreement be reached Forming a “coalition of the willing” to protect Ukraine and maintain peace in the country.

Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s commitment with “boots on the ground and planes in the air,” emphasizing that “Europe must do the hard work” while acknowledging the need for US support.

“Let me state clearly that we agree with Trump on the urgent need to establish a lasting peace. Now we must work together to achieve it,” Starmer said, addressing recent developments following a difficult meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister dismissed concerns about US reliability and confirmed that summit participants were operating with US involvement.

“This is a plan we are working on together with the US and with US support. That’s why I spoke with Trump last night,” Starmer noted.

In a significant financial commitment, the UK will allow Ukraine to use £1.6 billion in British export financing to purchase over 5,000 air defense missiles manufactured in Belfast. This initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position while creating jobs in the UK defense sector.

The UK, France, Canada, and other European nations – a total of 19 leaders – have agreed to develop a “plan to end hostilities” with Ukraine, which would then be discussed with the United States and implemented jointly.

The two-hour London summit, which included President Zelenskyy, concluded with plans for another meeting to maintain momentum and continue working on a common plan.

