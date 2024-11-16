Eng
Forbes: Russian brigade “bleeding” as Ukraine kills 100 marines in Kursk mine trap

Putin’s drive to clear Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast before Trump’s January inauguration has cost one of Russia’s elite units dearly in men and machinery.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
16/11/2024
2 minute read
Screenshot from the 95th Brigade video.
Russian forces suffered another setback in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast salient on Friday, with Ukrainian forces reportedly encircling and destroying a unit of the Russian 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, according to Forbes defense analyst David Axe.

The incident marks the latest blow to Russia’s counteroffensive in the region. Putin has reportedly ordered the clearance of Ukrainian forces from Kursk before the anticipated January inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, apparently hoping to leverage a frozen front line in future armistice negotiations.

“There are weeks of hard fighting ahead. But so far, the Russians have advanced just a few hundred yards while losing more than 100 vehicles and potentially thousands of troops killed and wounded,” notes Axe.

The 2,000-strong 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, supported by North Korean troops, has been particularly hard hit. A Russian military blogger noted the brigade is “bleeding” from daily ill-prepared assaults against the Ukrainian 95th Air Assault Brigade’s defenses.

The brigade’s losses stemmed from a critical intelligence failure. Officers incorrectly reported mine-free roads near Pogrebki village to the Russian general staff, leading to a devastating assault. Mines destroyed BTR-82 fighting vehicles while surviving vehicles faced intense Ukrainian artillery, missile, drone, and tank fire.

On 7 and 8 November, Ukraine claims to have destroyed 36 Russian vehicles and killed 100 marines. Despite these losses, the 810th continued similar attacks. While Russia has made minimal gains around Pogrebki, neither side fully controls the settlement.

“Russia is advancing, but it’s also spending significant amounts of men and material in the process,” notes Emil Kastehelmi of the Black Bird Group. 

It helps Ukraine’s ongoing resistance that at least one key Russian brigade is relying on faulty intelligence and poor command decisions, Axe concludes.

