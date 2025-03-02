UK to supply Ukraine with 5,000 Belfast-made supersonic anti-drone missiles in $ 2 billion deal

The UK has signed a £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion) deal to supply Ukraine with over 5,000 air defense missiles. The agreement was announced during an emergency summit in London, which brought together 19 European leaders, including representatives from the UK, France, and Canada, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.

The lightweight multi-role missiles (LMM), manufactured at the Thales weapons plant in Belfast, will create approximately 200 jobs in Northern Ireland. These missiles can travel at 1.5 times the speed of sound and strike targets over 6km away, making them effective against enemy vehicles, boats, and drones.

“This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure now and strengthen Ukraine in securing the peace,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the summit, where leaders agreed to develop a “plan to end hostilities.”

The announcement comes amid tensions between Ukraine and the US following a difficult meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump on Friday in Washington. Addressing these concerns, Starmer stated: “Let me state clearly that we agree with Trump on the urgent need to establish a lasting peace. Now we must work together to achieve it.”

Defence Secretary John Healey added that the missile support will “help protect Ukraine against drone and missile attacks but also help deter further Russian aggression following any end to the fighting.”

The contract will be funded through UK export finance and follows a previous £162 million deal announced last September for 650 LMMs.

Read more: