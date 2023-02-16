Israeli FM promises Zelenskyy to give Ukraine civilian air defense system – Haaretz

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 16 February 2023. Photo by Ambassador of Israel in Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

During his visit to Kyiv on 16 February 2023, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised that Israel would provide Ukraine with a civilian aerial threat warning system in three to six months, Haaretz reports.

Earlier on 16 February, Cohen stated at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that Israel was developing an aerial threat warning system for Ukraine – a promise that was also made by former Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

It was the first visit of a high-ranking Israeli official to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago.

Overnight into 16 February, Russian troops conducted another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s power facilities. Ukraine has suffered from Russian missile strikes from day one of the all-out war. Last fall, Russia started a campaign to destroy the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which involves massive missile strikes every 2-3 weeks.

