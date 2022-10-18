Ukraine asks Israel to urgently send air-defense systems against Iranian drones

In an official note, Ukraine will ask Israel to urgently send air defense systems to Ukraine against the backdrop of Iran’s transfer of weapons for Russia’s war against Ukraine, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated at a briefing on Tuesday.

“Today, Ukraine will send an official note to the government of Israel with a request to urgently provide Ukraine with air defense systems and to initiate high-quality cooperation regarding Ukraine’s acquisition of relevant technologies,” the minister noted. “If Israel’s policy really consists in consistently countering Iran’s destructive actions, then it is time for Israel to openly side with Ukraine,” Kuleba added.

Kuleba also announced that he is submitting a proposal to the president to sever diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia’s use of drones against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Iran’s provision of weapons to Russia for waging a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. Kuleba also called for the imposition of sanctions on Iran during an address to the heads of foreign affairs of the European Union member states on Monday.