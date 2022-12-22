Iran threatens Zelenskyy over his congressional speech

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani/ Source: Young Journalists Club (YJC), Arefeh Fallahi
European Pravda reports, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry website, that on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statements about Tehran’s military support for Moscow in the war against Ukraine.
Nasser Kanaani states that Iran “has not supplied any military equipment to any party for use in the war in Ukraine, [and] has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.”
“Zelenskyy should know that Iran’s strategic patience with such baseless accusations is not unlimited,” the spokesman said.
Kanaani also advised the Ukrainian president “to learn a lesson from the fate of some other political leaders who were satisfied with the support of the US.”
In his speech before Congress, Zelenskyy once again declared Iran’s military support for Russia.
“When Russia does not reach our cities with artillery, it tries to destroy them with missiles. Moreover, Russia has found an ally in this genocidal policy – Iran. Iranian killer drones, coming to Russia by the hundreds, have become a threat to our critical infrastructure. So one terrorist finds another. It’s only a matter of time before they strike your other allies if we don’t stop them now,” Zelenskyy stated.
It is known that Russia has been actively using Iranian kamikaze Shahed drones for the last few months, posing as Russian “Geranium” drones. Additionally, Russia negotiated with Tehran on supplying more weapons, primarily missiles. Furthermore, according to some reports, Iranian instructors in occupied Ukraine helped Russian forces.
The US, the EU, and Canada have already imposed sanctions against Iran for military assistance to Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine is discussing the possibility of severing diplomatic relations with Iran. Officially, Moscow and Tehran deny the West’s accusations.
