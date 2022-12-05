Iranian Shahed drones are ineffective in cold weather, says Ukraine

The Russian army has stopped using Iranian-made Shahed drones due to their ineffectiveness in cold weather, the spokesman for the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for strategic communications, Yevgeny Silkin, has said. However, Russia hasn’t exhausted its stockpiles of these weapons.

The drones which Russia planned to launch to strike Ukrainian critical infrastructure had been assembled from not frost-resistant plastic parts and appeared to be useless in winter, UNIAN reported.