Ukrainian analysis identifies Western supply chain behind Iran’s Mohajer-6, Shahed-136 drones – WSJ

New intelligence collected from downed Iranian drones in Ukraine shows that a majority of the aircrafts’ parts are manufactured by companies in the US, Europe, and other allied nations, stoking concern among Western officials and analysts and prompting a US government investigation, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

More than 30 Western components found in Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs – investigation

“The documentation of Western parts shows how Tehran has been arming itself and its allies with powerful new weaponry despite being the target of one of the most comprehensive sanction regimes in modern history. Ukrainian intelligence estimates that three-quarters of the components of the Iranian drones downed in Ukraine are American-made, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. The findings were made after the Ukrainian military downed several drones, including an Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that agents hacked midflight and landed intact, according to Ukrainian investigators [of NGO NAKO]. […] Out of more than 200 technical components identified by Ukrainian investigators that make up the innards of the captured drone, roughly half were made by firms based in the US, and nearly a third by companies in Japan, according to the report,” WSJ wrote.

Ukrainian relays supplied to Russia up to 2016 found in Iranian kamikaze drones – investigation

