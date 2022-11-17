Ukrainian relays supplied to Russia up to 2016 found in Iranian kamikaze drones – investigation

Shahed-136 drone wreckage. Illustrative image
Since early September, Russia has been widely using the Shahed-type loitering munitions in Ukraine. The further the more of them get shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses, although some of these kamikaze drones still sometimes manage to penetrate the defense. The Iranian Shahed-136 drone is made of virtually all foreign parts with some manufactured after February 24 “mainly from the USA, China, Germany, and Japan,” according to Ukrainian Intelligence.
The Trap Aggressor investigators examined parts of the Shahed-136 drones in partnership with the NGO Independent Anti-Corruption Commission.
“In 2020, due to inefficient management, [the Radiorele] was put up for privatization. However, no investor has baan found to this day. And the director Anatolii Donets, unchanged since 2007, continues to manage the loss-making asset,” the investigators say according to Ekonomichna Pravda.
It is noted that Donets complained in his 2020 interview with local journalists that his enterprise had lost the company’s largest sales market, which “was mainly Russia for us.”
“Thus, he actually confirmed that until that time the Ukrainian state company was trading with the aggressor country,” the investigators emphasized.
