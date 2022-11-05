Ukraine shoots down at least ten Iranian drones every day, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine’s forces shot down at least ten Iranian drones every day, Zelenskyy said in his evening address.
“Today there were messages from Iran, from official representatives. There they decided to admit that they did supply drones for Russian terror. But even in this confession they lied.
We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it.
And if Iran continues lying about the obvious, it means that the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation. There will be no such thing in the modern world that any of the terrorists or their accomplices will remain unpunished,” Zelenskyy said.
