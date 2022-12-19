Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukraine at night

The aftermath of the Russia's kamikaze drone attack on the power grid in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Ukraine's Emeregency Service

Last night Russia’s massive drone attack targeted critical civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian air defense downed 30 out of 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 that attacked Ukraine on 19 December, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia’s kamikaze drones damaged critical civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, the Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko reported. Iranian-made kamikaze drones of Russian forces hit Solomiyanskyy and Shevchenkivskyy neighborhoods in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the middle of the night. No casualties, according to Klitschko.

Russia's massive drone attack targets Ukrainian energy system at night Iranian-made kamikaze drones of Russian forces damaged power grid and caused fire in Kyiv. It took 1 hour and 38 minutes to extinguish the fire, Ukraine's Emergency Service reports.

📷https://t.co/nIikUjrG8C pic.twitter.com/I9KAtYNuP2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 19, 2022

Although the Ukrainian air defense downed 18 out of 23 kamikaze drones that attacked Kyiv at night, the drone strikes damaged the power grid in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, head of Kyiv State Military Administration Serhii Popko reports.

Ukrainian firefighters put out the fire in Kyiv caused by Russia's kamikaze drone strikes despite the danger of new attacks Russian army keeps targeting critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, which is a war crime.

🎥Ukraine's Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/iHRVNgbOXL — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 19, 2022

3 civilians get wounded during Russia's drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – Kyiv State Military Administration Iranian-made kamikaze drones of Russian forces damage 9 houses during the night attack on residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure.

📷https://t.co/ulNAtIDWQ5 pic.twitter.com/lcMDgNDtuo — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 19, 2022

Russia keeps using long-range missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones to target the energy system in Ukraine. Each Russian attack on critical civilian infrastructure causes severe damage to the energy system of Ukraine, cutting millions of people off from electricity, heating, and water supply during the cold winter.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iranian drones, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks, Ukraine energy shortage, Ukrainian energy system